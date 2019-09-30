Iohannis: Romania, far better off without PSD, can't wait for censure motion to pass

President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday that Romania would have been far better off without the Social Democratic Party (PSD), a party that has hindered the country and inhibited development, adding he can't wait for the censure motion to pass.

"I can tell you that people are expecting from us to solve Romania's problems and this is not as simple as that. Let's see a little how we got here and in fact where we always are. It is a good thing or as we say at home - it becomes a person to start making a plan and the beginning of the plan is an analysis of where we stand. Things are looking bad for us, very bad," said Klaus Iohannis, in northwestern Cluj-Napoca, where he participated in the Regional Assembly of North-West National Liberal Party (PNL) organizations.

He said that many voted for PSD in December 2016 because they believed this party's "lies", but later "attacks have begun to pour in" on justice, in the private environment, on Romania's real economy.

"We have ended up in a really bad state, more than that, they overthrew their own government, the PSD people have taken down their own government (...). But unfortunately, the quality of the governing has not improved. It has gone from bad to worse. We have ended up with a government that pull off one poor performance after another. I defined this government as of last year as a failed government, but these failures harm us, these failures of the PSD people hurt us because they have an impact on our lives," said Iohannis, stressing that" Romania would have been much better off without the PSD," which has hindered Romania.