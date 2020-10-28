Iohannis: Romania has handled pandemic well so far, current situation doesn't portend lockdown

President Klaus Iohannis said today that Romania has so far handled the COVID-19 pandemic well and that the current situation does not call for quarantine or lockdown.

"We learn from the news bulletins that the pandemic is on the rise in Romania, but in reality things have been handled well in our country so far. (...) Unfortunately, some European countries had to enforce drastic measures. We don't want this, that is why I keep telling Romanians and the authorities that we must fight this pandemic efficiently. (...) The number of intensive care beds has doubled since the onset of the pandemic. For now, the situation does not portend quarantine or lockdown," Iohannis told a news conference at the Cotroceni Palace.