Iohannis: Saying that in 1989 there wasn't an anti-communist revolution, shameful act of denying human sacrifice

President Klaus Iohannis said, in his speech delivered at the Romanian National Opera of Timisoara, that denying the existence of an anti-communist revolution in Romania of 1989 represents "a shameful act of denying the huge human sacrifice."

"The correct assumption of the facts of the December 1989 revolution, as well as the public condemnation of the crimes of communism represent extremely important steps in defending the memory of our heroes, as well as for preventing some mean disguises of those taking advantage of the passage of time and implicitly of the collective memory dilution. Saying today that in Romania of 1989 there wasn't an anti-communist revolution is a shameful act of the huge human sacrifice," Iohannis said.The head of state laid a wreath at the Heroes Monument in Timisoara, participated in the memorial service for the martyrs of the December 1989 Revolution at the Metropolitan Orthodox Cathedral and participated in the moment of silence and lighting of the "Immortality Candles" at the Romanian National Opera.