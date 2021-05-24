 
     
Iohannis says EU leaders to discuss investigation, sanctions for Belarus plane hijack

Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis said today, before a two-day Special European Council meeting, that the EU leaders will also discuss the Belarus plane hijack, an "unprecedented" incident.

"We have two highly topical (foreign policy) subjects: developments in the Middle East, where things are apparently slowly calming down and then, unfortunately, we have the hijacked plane in Belarus, something unprecedented, and it is clear that we must also discuss sanctions and investigations. Discussions will be quite complicated," the Romanian head of state declared before the Special meeting of the European Council taking place in Brussels on Monday and Tuesday, Agerpres informs.

