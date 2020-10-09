 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Iohannis says need to postpone elections not resulting from today's discussion with health specialists

Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday that the discussion he had at the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) did not show the need to postpone this year's general election.

"It is not possible to set a certain number of cases. If the National Institute tells us that, from this moment, it is not possible to take one public action or another, we will take the necessary measures, but today's discussion did not show the need to postpone the election," said Iohannis.

Iohannis visited the National Institute of Public Health together with Health Minister Nelu Tataru.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.