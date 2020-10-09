Iohannis says need to postpone elections not resulting from today's discussion with health specialists

President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday that the discussion he had at the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) did not show the need to postpone this year's general election.

"It is not possible to set a certain number of cases. If the National Institute tells us that, from this moment, it is not possible to take one public action or another, we will take the necessary measures, but today's discussion did not show the need to postpone the election," said Iohannis.

Iohannis visited the National Institute of Public Health together with Health Minister Nelu Tataru.