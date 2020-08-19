 
     
Iohannis: School must start, even if not as usual, it's inadmissible to have lost generation

School will not start as usual, but "it's very clear that it must start," in order to not have a lost generation, stated, on Wednesday, President Klaus Iohannis.

"It's obvious that when a student accuses symptoms, he/she must be sent to the physician to check what the issue is. In the situation of an epidemic, even more so. It's however very clear that school will not begin as usual, when people were gathering in the courtyard, all glad to start school. They will not gather. School, however, must start, because it's inadmissible we have a lost generation. In specialty mediums there are talks to prevent the generation of the pandemic," said the head of state in a press conference held at the Cotroceni Palace.

According to him, children must go to school, must learn, must meet other children their age, but for this there is need for regulations, orders, special procedures in the times of the pandemic.

"And this is worked on together by the Education Ministry with the Health Ministry. There are draft regulations, they are discussed and in a very short time, certainly, they will be approved and made public. The measures are not complicated, so people shouldn't imagine there will be a great book of rules. No, the basic rules are the same: mask, distance, hygiene. The rest are specialty matters - what's to be done if they notice a pupil is sick, what to be done when the school truly has cases of the disease, which schools shut down, which do not. These are already matters of specialty and will be treated as such by those in that specialty," the president mentioned.

