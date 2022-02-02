Iohannis: Security context confirms necessity of NATO consistent presence on Eastern Flank

The security context on the Eastern Flank of the North Atlantic Alliance confirms the necessity for a more consistent presence of NATO, the United States and other allies in the Black Sea region and "concrete announcements in this regard will soon follow", President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday, as he visited the 71st Air Base General Emanoil Ionescu in central-western Campia Turzii, the Cluj County.

"The United States' intensified commitment in Europe increases the consistency and credibility of the allied collective deterrence and defence effort in the Euro-Atlantic space, currently facing significant threats in the eastern part of Europe. This security context confirms the need for a more consistent presence of NATO, the United States and other allies in the Black Sea region, in order to ensure a strengthened position of deterrence and defense as we have repeatedly advocated," the president said.He reiterated his special appreciation "for the very recently announced decisions of presidents Biden and Macron, regarding the deployment of military forces in Romania, the contributions extremely relevant to the joint effort of deterrence and defense in the south of the Eastern Flank, on the Black Sea and at the same time the expression of the solidarity and commitment of these strategic partners of Romania to our security."Klaus Iohannis also said that our country had a "close contact, at diplomatic, operational and technical level, in order to establish the exact details and dates of the deployment of the US and French military units in Romania"."Without doubt, concrete announcements in this regard will soon follow," president Iohannis said.