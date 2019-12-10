Iohannis: Simple motion against Finance Minister, a ruffian manifestation of the PSD

President Klaus Iohannis stated, on Tuesday, that the simple motion against the Finance Minister represents a "ruffian manifestation of the PSD [Social Democratic Party]", firstly because it did not fit the criteria in the Senate's Rules regarding the way in which such a document is elaborated.

"Firstly, the so-called simple motion does not fit the criteria in the Senate's Rules in what regards the way in which a simple motion is elaborated. Secondly, we could observe, I hope, most of us with indignation, how the former Finance Minister, surrounded by a groundlessly happy group of PSD senators, pass in front or behind the person who was giving an interview, considering it's an appropriate moment to insult the current Finance Minister in an unspeakable way in front of the cameras. This confirms to me that it was an intentional ruffian manifestation and a democratic slippage," said Iohannis, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.In his opinion, the President of the Senate, "who they probably chose so he can be obedient," could have stopped this "inopportune" demarche."Thus, I consider this is an incorrect, inadmissible and inopportune eduction of the PSD in the Senate. From here we can draw some important lessons. The first would be that, for the PSD, still, whatever is not PSD and does not serve the PSD people directly, is no good and must be insulted and pointed out. It's an attitude that I classified in the campaign as undemocratic, the attitude of an unreformed party, an attitude that shows disdain for democratic institutions and a profound disdain for Romanians. The second thing we may learn from the so-called motion is that the PSD, still has the power in important institutions. So the PSD did not leave power, it does not want to understand the message given on May 26 and in November and Romanians see this," said Klaus Iohannis.The Senate has adopted, on Monday, the simple motion against Minister of Public Finance, Florin Citu.The motion received 59 votes "for", 56 "against" and two abstentions.The simple motion, titled "PNL Government, your name is austerity" was initiated by 41 Social Democratic Party (PSD)'s senators.