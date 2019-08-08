Iohannis: State institutions have to keep awake national consciousness among all Romanians

President Klaus Iohannis sent a message on Thursday to the 100th anniversary of the Graves of War Fallen Heroes Society in which he emphasized that the state institutions are under an obligation to keep up national consciousness among all Romanians."

"It is our duty, of all of us, to remember respectfully, gratefully and admiringly the known or anonymous heroes of our nation, on whose supreme sacrifice the independence, sovereignty and unity of Romania was built. The state institutions are under an obligation to keep up national consciousness among all the Romanians," says President Iohannis in the message read out by state adviser Constantin Ionescu at the event organized by the Regina Maria National Association of War Heroes.In his message, Iohannis commends the association for its activity and congratulates all the volunteers."The Regina Maria National Association of War Heroes is the successor and legal continuator of the Graves of War Fallen Heroes Society, which centennial we are celebrating today. Throughout this century of activity, the members of your association have remained permanently dedicated to our national values and symbols and made every effort to preserve the relics of war, to erect commemorative monuments and to care for the cemeteries and tombs of our heroes. Another important component of the association's activity is the organisation of educational events for the community to keep alive the memory of our heroes, especially among the younger generation. (...) Your activity is all the more meritorious as it is carried out exclusively by volunteers on volunteer contributions and donations. The members of your association are responsible people, with a pronounced civic and patriotic spirit, who love and respect their country, history, traditions and heroes. Now, at the centennial of the Regina Maria National Association of War Heroes, I want to congratulate all the volunteers who dedicate their time and contribute to maintaining the worship of our heroes and to caring for their graves and war memorial."