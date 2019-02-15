Iohannis: The clock is ticking - we must have a response by March 29 Brexit deadline

President Klaus Iohannis said on Saturday that March 29 is the Brexit deadline, stressing that Romania is clearly in favor of an orderly withdrawal and for the approval of the negotiated agreement according to Agerpres.

Last year we discussed a lot about Brexit. We, the EU27 are sorry this decision was taken by referendum. We respect this decision, but this doesn't mean we are celebrating. It's a huge problem. (...) The agreement is good. I consider it to be a very good deal. We are now waiting for Great Britain's approval. Things have turned out more complicated than expected. (...) Nobody has an answer now as to how Great Britain will exit the EU, but we would all favor an orderly withdrawal, an approval of the agreement, which is the best possible agreement. In politics, or even in economic negotiations, it's impossible to find a solution which is the ideal solution for both sides. You always need a compromise ... and we found a good compromise. (...) These aspects will be clarified in the coming weeks, because the clock is ticking - March 29 is the deadline - and we must have a response by then, the head of the state said during the Q&A session of the Munich Security Conference.Iohannis said that no matter what the scenario of UK's withdrawal from the European Union will be, the future relations of the EU with this country will be good."Whether we'll have an orderly withdrawal or a no-deal withdrawal remains to be seen, but the future relations are extremely important for us all and we all here agree that we will have good relations in the future with the UK, the Romanian head of state pointed out.Klaus Iohannis also emphasized that Romania, which currently holds the rotating EU Presidency, clearly favors an orderly withdrawal and the approval of the negotiated agreement.