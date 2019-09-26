Iohannis to Dodon: European path, option that brings prosperity to citizens

President Klaus Iohannis had a brief meeting with his counterpart from Chisinau, Igor Dodon, on the sidelines of the 74th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations, where the former stressed that the European path of the Republic of Moldova is the only option that can bring prosperity to its citizens.

"President Klaus Iohannis underlined at the meeting that, from Romania's perspective, the Republic of Moldova's European path, which Bucharest firmly supports, is the only option that can bring prosperity to its citizens. At the same time, the Romanian president emphasized the importance of maintaining and developing the bilateral Strategic Partnership for the European Integration of the Republic of Moldova, as a special, strategic relationship that must always have substance," the Presidential Administration informed in a press release."President Klaus Iohannis emphasized that from Romania's perspective, which supports the resolution of the Transnistrian conflict while complying with the internationally recognized borders of the Republic of Moldova, it is important to avoid any solution that involves the federalization of the Republic of Moldova or another formula, which would affect its pro-European vector," the press release indicates.Klaus Iohannis highlighted the support that Romania gives to the Republic of Moldova through strategic interconnection projects and through those with a positive social impact on the living standards of citizens, financed and carried out by our country. At the same time, he called for the valorization of the common heritage of Romanian history, culture and language, "which cannot and should not under any circumstances be denied or politically used" in the Republic of Moldova. He also stressed the importance of supporting the efforts of the current government in Chisinau to reform, Europeanize and streamline the administration, justice and other sectors.The President of the Republic of Moldova has shown in his turn that he supports the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the Republic of Moldova, and also that the European integration of the Republic of Moldova is "a priority" for him. He gave assurances that the federalization of the Republic of Moldova is not intended as an element in the settlement of the Transnistrian conflict, the formula under consideration being one of a special status.