Iohannis to Romanian ambassadors: Protecting interests of Romanians abroad should be your permanent priority

President Klaus Iohannis told the Romanian ambassadors on Tuesday that protecting the interests of Romanians outside country borders should be their permanent priority and reiterated his request to the government and the authorities to make sure that elections are organised in good conditions.

"Protecting the interests of the Romanian citizens who chose to live abroad should always be your priority. Regrettably, on May 26 we witnessed the humiliations experienced by the Romanian citizens who wanted to exercise their constitutional right to vote, a right gained through a lot of sacrifice in December '89. These humiliations should never again repeat! I know that your efforts depend on the decisions and coordination by the relevant authorities in Romania," Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, during the meeting with the heads of mission and consul generals, on the occasion of the annual meeting of the Romanian diplomats.Iohannis thanked the diplomatic missions which submitted analyzes and proposals to improve voting conditions, following the May 26 incidents at the foreign polling stations.The head of the state brought to mind the steps taken to improve voting conditions, including the promulgation of the law on diaspora voting."It is now necessary for the authorities in charge to properly organize from the administrative point of view and implement these measures efficiently and in good faith. I am calling on the government and all the legally competent authorities to show maximum responsibility in enforcing the law and organize the ballot under proper conditions, including through the efficient information about the new provisions of the law - so as to make ensure that all Romanian citizens can exercise their voting right without any hindrance," said Iohannis.