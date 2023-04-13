Iohannis: We seek considerable expansion of renewables

As he visited on Thursday the Renewable Energy School of Skills (RESS) based in eastern Constanta, President Klaus Iohannis noted that with the rising need for renewable energy sources, such centers must exist all over Romania.

For 14 years now, over 10,000 students have completed RESS courses intended for adult qualification and retraining into technicians for the renewable energy industry, especially wind and solar energy.

"For us, in Romania, this is a very important sector, as we want to considerably expand the area of renewables, for several reasons: to protect the environment, to fight climate change, for harvesting as much energy as possible from renewable sources - we are talking mainly here about wind, that is harvesting wind, and solar energy as well. Here, near Constanta, in Dobrogea, where the natural conditions are favorable, we have plenty of sun and wind and naturally, renewables have gained significant momentum in this area," the head of the state declared.

According to him, there is need for more RESS centers, as green energy specialists are highly required.

"In my opinion, such centers must multiply, given that everywhere in Romania we seek a significant development on renewables - this means both at industrial and individual scale. Increasingly more Romanians will want to transform the way they produce or consume energy. There is a clear trend, which is also supported from European funds, to install for instance photovoltaic panels on houses, on blocks of flats, and we, as a state, strongly encourage this trend," Iohannis said.

According to the Presidential Administration, training skills for climate transition and international cooperation on climate education are important goals that are part of President Iohannis's vision for a cleaner environment.

"Considering the EU's achieving climate neutrality by the middle of this century, demand for green energy professionals is increasing. The need to find such skilled specialists is also felt by the citizens interested in investing in renewable energy at home. (...) Energy security and the possibility for citizens to benefit from energy at an affordable price are essential for the well-being and development of our society and largely depend on the success of the projects that will be carried out. In order to be able to accomplish investments in new renewable energy capacities, as foreseen by government programs - the NRRP included - it is crucial to have skilled human resources to ensure the successful implementation of these vital projects," the Presidential Administration said in a release.

AGERPRES