Iohannis: We set Romania's objectives for NATO reunion, we will reiterate importance of Black Sea

The Supreme Council for the Country's Defence (CSAT) established, on Wednesday, Romania's objectives for the NATO reunion, which will take place December 3 and 4, in London.

"We set Romania's objectives for that NATO session. (...) We will emphasize two things. We will reiterate the importance of the Black Sea for NATO, the Eastern Flank and Romania. The second topic is that Romania is still determined to allot 2 pct of the GDP for Defence. Otherwise, I am an adept of a strong NATO alliance and will reiterate the importance of an approach that leads to a powerful and united Alliance," said President Klaus Iohannis, at the Cotroceni Palace, after the CSAT meeting.

He said that he will participate in the NATO reunion next week, mentioning that it is rather a festive summit.