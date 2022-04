Iohannis: We will continue our efforts to ensure NATO's response to any possible threat

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday at the 57th Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base that efforts will be continued to ensure a "prompt", "determined" and "robust" response from the North Atlantic Alliance to any possible challenge or threat.

"We will continue our efforts to ensure the prompt, determined and robust response of the North Atlantic Alliance to any possible challenge or threat. As we decided at the recent Brussels Summit, we will accelerate the Alliance's transformation to strengthen the position of deterrence and defence of NATO in the long run, especially on the eastern flank and on the Black Sea," said the head of state, who is visiting the Mihail Kogalniceanu air base with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo