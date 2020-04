Iohannis: We'll spend Easter holidays away from our loved ones, let's make it together

President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that the Easter holidays would be spent in "atypical conditions", away from their loved ones, and called on Romanians to make this effort.

"We are on the eve of Easter celebrations that this year we will spend in atypical conditions, most of us away from our loved ones. Let us make this effort together so that we can be back as soon as possible close to our parents, children and grandparents," the president said in a statement at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace