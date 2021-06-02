 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Iohannis: When designing the PNRR, we focused on balancing national needs and European demands

Inquam Photos / George Calin
klaus iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that a priority when designing Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) was to strike a balance between national needs and the demands in the European Union's general plan.

"When designing the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, we focused on ensuring a balance between our national needs and priorities - including infrastructure, health, education - and the requirements and objectives agreed at the European level within the framework of the European Recovery Plan," the Romanian chief state said in remarks to "Let's talk - Future of Europe" debate he joined virtually.

He also mentioned the prospects that were taken into account in the creation of the PNRR.

"As for Romania, we have been constantly preoccupied, during the negotiation process at the European level, about ensuring considerable resources which could further support our investment and development needs, together with setting the ground for preparing our economy and society for the requirements of the future, including digital and green transitions," Iohannis added.

The debate was organised by the Group of the European People's Party (EPP) in the European Parliament.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.