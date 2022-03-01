Iohannis,during consulting with Biden:Determined actions for eliminating energy as political instrument of pressure and blackmail

President Klaus Iohannis took part on Monday, on the invitation of the president of the United States of America, Joe Biden, to a new round of consultations in a tight format with allied global leaders and multilateral institutions, in the context of the Russian Federation's unjustified and illegal aggression against Ukraine.

According to a press release sent by the Presidential Administration to AGERPRES, Klaus Iohannis mentioned the concrete measures taken by our country in the support of Ukraine, with reference to the aid worth over 3 million Euro, which consists of donating protective equipment, fuel, food, water and medicine.

In this context, president Klaus Iohannis expressed his availability for Romania to serve as a distribution hub of humanitarian assistance for Ukraine, capitalizing its position as neighboring state, with the longest border with Ukraine, availability which was appreciated by the present leaders, Agerpres.ro informs.

"The president of Romania highlighted that for the efforts made by our country we also add facilitating the stream of Ukrainian citizens at the border, as well as ensuring safe transit to a large number of citizens of other states and members of diplomatic missions in Ukraine. President Klaus Iohannis also emphasized on the necessity of supporting the efforts of the Republic of Moldova regarding managing Ukrainian refugees and also in the event of an energy crisis. Furthermore, in context, the president of Romania made an appeal to decisive and coordinated actions to eliminate energy as a political instrument for pressure and blackmail," the Presidential Administration shows.