Iohannis:Outdoor weddings, baptisms, dinner parties allowed as of June 1 with 70-person limit; indoor limit - 50 participants

President Klaus Iohannis announced on Thursday the timetable for the gradual relaxation of Covid restrictions, stating that as of June 1, weddings, baptisms, dinner parties can be organized outdoors with a maximum of 70 participants, and indoors with a maximum of 50 participants.

"Restriction easing plans include, for example, weddings, baptisms, dinner parties that, starting June 1, can be held outdoors with maximum 70 people. Indoor weddings, baptisms, dinner parties with a 50-person limit as of June 1. The numbers will rise as of July 1, and then from August 1, and size restrictions can be fully lifted provided that - and this is very important - the organizer guarantees that all participants are vaccinated," the head of the state said in a statement at the Cotroceni Palace.

He added that restrictions on the number of gym-goers are still kept in place, but that requirements can be relaxed if the organizer or the facility manager guarantees that all the people who get access are vaccinated.

"These measures are intended on the one hand to protect us, and on the other hand to allow us to resume as much as possible our normal life and encourage vaccination," Iohannis added.

President Iohannis had a working meeting on Thursday with Prime Minister Florin Citu, several members of the government, head of the Emergency Management Department Raed Arafat, and the director of the Public Health National Institute's Center for Surveillance and Control of Communicable Diseases, doctor Adriana Pistol, reports agerpres.