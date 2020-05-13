Ion Stefan: We will fundamentally reorganize Public Works Ministry; all positions to be filled by contest

Minister of Public Works, Development and Administration Ion Stefan said on Tuesday that the reorganization of the ministry he leads "goes in a straight line", the Government decision has been published and all positions are to be filled by contest.

"Today the Government decision on the organization and organigram of the ministry appeared in the Official Journal. With the appearance in the Official Journal we enter in a straight line with the reorganization of the ministry. We will fundamentally reorganize the ministry, almost all ministry employees will have to participate in the contest. All the positions in the ministry will be filled by contest. There were 1,020 positions in the ministry, there will be 765 positions left, which does not mean that there will be 765 employees left in the ministry We can stop below. I want an open competition, so that the public opinion can participate", Ion Stefan told B1 TV private television station.He said he wanted the contests to be broadcast online and said he had decided to reorganize the ministry because it was politicized.