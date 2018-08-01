Iraqi man affiliated with Middle East terrorist group, expelled from Romania

An Iraqi citizen affiliated with a Middle East terrorist group has been expelled from Romania, the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) reported on Thursday, according to Agerpres.

"Today, August 2, 2018, Iraqi citizen FJF affiliated with a terrorist group in the Middle East has been removed from Romania. The measure was based on intelligence provided by the Romanian Intelligence Service in co-operation with the Border Police and the General Inspectorate for Immigration, " according to SRI.SRI said that sure information was obtained on the presence of the Iraqi citizen on Romania's soil, who had been banned from entering Romania since 2016."SRI remains firm in its missions to prevent and counter any terrorist activity and co-operates with all the organisations making up the National System for Preventing and Countering Terrorism," SRI said.