Israel's ambassador to attend on Thursday commemoration of Iasi Pogrom victims

Ambassador of Israel to Romania Reuven Azar met on Wednesday with Iasi City Mayor Mihai Chirica, in the run-up to the March of Life which will be organized on June 29 to commemorate the victims of the Iasi anti-Jewish pogrom 82 years ago, the City Hall informs. Ambassador Azar is scheduled to have over a two-day period a series of meetings with representatives of local authorities, the academic and business milieu.

On June 29, the Israeli ambassador will be made an honorary citizen of the municipality of Iasi in a ceremony organized at the Roznovanu Palace.

"Talks between Mayor Mihai Chirica and the ambassador of the State of Israel were very practical, focusing on concrete possibilities to expand Romanian-Israeli cooperation in various fields, such as academia, research and development, economy and tourism. His Excellency insisted on the need to promote Iasi and Romania as attractive tourist destinations for Israeli visitors, by creating dedicated platforms in English and Hebrew, but also by initiating tourism consortia with Romanian and Israeli companies, setting up direct flights and offering diversified attractions, in addition to cultural ones," the cited document states.

The Iasi Mayor also spoke about the timeliness of solar energy investments in the surroundings of Iasi, as this is yet another field where Israel is technologically advanced and already massively investing in Romania too.

Another area of interest for future cooperation is technology, applicable both in the sphere of services and research and development. Ambassador Azar expressed interest in establishing a cooperation with the 'Gheorghe Asachi' Technical University in Iasi and talked about pilot health care digitization projects that would allow patients to have a single digital portfolio comprising all their medical analyzes and investigations.

"The ambassador also presented opportunities for cooperation in agriculture, especially as regards wastewater recycling and its use in agriculture, as Israel recycles and reuses 95 percent of its wastewater. During the day, the ambassador will also meet with representatives the management of the 'Alexandru Ioan Cuza' University, the 'Gheorghe Asachi' Technical University and the 'Grigore T. Popa' University of Medicine and Pharmacy, as well as of the Iasi Chamber of Commerce and Industry," the release informs.