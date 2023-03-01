Italian Design Day, March 8 and 9, in Bucharest

The seventh edition of Italian Design Day will take place in Bucharest, on March 8 and 9, and the theme of the event is "The quality that shines," informs the Italian Embassy to Romania.

The Ambassador of Italian Design to Romania will be Ingrid Maria Paoletti, professor at Polytechnic University of Milan (Politecnico di Milano). Her areas of research concern technological design for architecture, with a focus on new processes and products for the built environment and in particular for environmental regeneration in the construction sector. In 2018 she founded and since then coordinates the PoliMi "Material Balance" research group "which aims to rebalance the relationship with the built environment through a responsible approach to the way we live, inhabit, design and build" and whose vision is "focused on a renewed balance between our habitat and nature, away from a consumption-based approach".

She will participate, on March 8, at Palatul Primaverii (the Spring Palace - ed.n.), in the panel "Construction and reconstruction: innovative technologies and materials". On March 9, the Ion Mincu University of Architecture and Urbanism will host a masterclass held by Ingrid Maria Paoletti titled "Materializing Light".

"The Italian institutions in Romania now want to deepen, alongside Romanian experts, starting with the protagonists of Romanian Design Week, the extraordinary tendency of Italian design to put creativity, passion and innovation at the service of sustainability, regeneration and renewal needs," says the Italian ambassador in Bucharest, Alfredo Durante Mangoni.

The goal of Italian Design Day is to "present abroad the excellence of Italian design in all its forms and in connection with the Milan Furniture Fair, an event of global importance in the respective sector, whose 61st edition will take place 18 to 23 April," say the embassy representatives.