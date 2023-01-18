Italian senior official Silli meets local Italian community, Romanian MPs on visit to Bucharest

Senior foreign affairs and international co-operation official with the Italian Foreign Ministry Giorgio Silli paid a visit to Bucharest, where he met officials of the local Italian community and Romanian MP members of the Friendship Group with Italy, told Agerpres.

According to a press statement released by the Italian Embassy in Bucharest on Wednesday, Silli visited the Consular Section of the Italian Embassy, as well as the Aldo Moro Italian International School, which activities he said are a "reference point for the Italian community in Romania and a model for the integration of people with disabilities."

At his meeting with the members of the Friendship Group with Italy in the Romanian Parliament Silli emphasised strengthening bilateral relationships.

"We will make intense efforts to strengthen bilateral relationships starting with the protection of our national communities permanently settled in Italy and Romania, which are a real bridge between our countries."

Silli also met officials of the Committee of Italians Abroad (Com.It.Es.), Confindustria Romania, the local Italian Chamber of Commerce, employers and the Italian Assistance Committee (CO.AS. IT.).

"In Romania, I have met Italian women and men who offer a first-class added value to the local reality, in its many ways of expression: social, economic-entrepreneurial, artistic and cultural, proudly preserving the indissoluble bond of identity with Italy. (...) The daily commitment of the Italian community in Romania contributes to further enriching and strengthening the relationship between our countries at all levels, starting from the political and institutional level to the deep connection between our civil societies."