Italy, Slovakia, France, Romania post significant decline in industrial production in March in EU

In March 2020, the COVID-19 containment measures widely introduced by Member States had a significant impact on industrial production, as the seasonally adjusted industrial production fell by 11.3% in the euro area and by 10.4% in the EU, compared with February 2020, according to estimates from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, released on Wednesday.The highest increases in industrial production were reported in Ireland (+15.5%), Greece and Finland (both +1.9%) and Lithuania (+0.7%), with the largest decreases in Italy (-28.4%), Slovakia (-20.3%) and France (-16.4%).
In March 2020 compared with March 2019, industrial production decreased by 12.9% in the euro area and by 11.8% in the EU.
The highest increases in industrial production were reported in Ireland (+25.3%), Malta (+5.7%) and Finland, with the largest decreases in Luxembourg (-32.7%), Italy (-29.3%), Slovakia (-19.6%), France (-16.8%), Germany (-14.2%) and Romania (- 13.6%).