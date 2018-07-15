Jan - May wholesale turnover up 8.8 percent YoY

The wholesale trade turnover (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) in the first five months of 2018 was up 8.8 percent YoY, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) says in a release on Monday.

The rising figures - expressed as raw series - were the effect of growth in wholesales of unprocessed agricultural products and live animals (+20.5 pct), wholesale trade intermediation (+11.7 pct), specialised wholesale of other products (+10.1 pct), wholesale trade in consumer goods other than food (+10 pct), wholesales of other machinery, equipment and supplies (+10 pct), non-specialised wholesales (+8.1 pct), wholesales of food, beverages and tobacco (+3.7 pct), wholesales of IT and communications equipment (+1.8 pct), INS informs.Expressed as workday and seasonally adjusted series, the wholesale trade turnover was up 8.8 pct overall as a result of the increase in wholesale trade in unprocessed agricultural products and live animals (+53.8 pct), specialized wholesales in other products (+17.1 pct), wholesale trade in other machinery, equipment and supplies (+10.6 pct), wholesale trade in consumer goods other than food (+8.3 pct) and non-specialised wholesale trade (+8.1 pct). Conversely, wholesales of food, beverages and tobacco dropped 3.3 pct, and the wholesale trade turnover for IT and telecommunication equipment was down 3 pct.