JANUARY 2 IN HISTORY

1529 - Radu de la Afumati /Radu of Afumati, ruler of Wallachia (1522-1529), is killed together with his son Vlad, at Ramnicu Valcea

1816 - Birth of physician and botanist Anastasie Fatu, member and vice-president of the Romanian Academic Society (d. March 3, 1886)

1853 - Establishment of the School of minor surgery at Bucharest's Filantropia Hospital1859 - Opening of Romanian National Pedagogical Institute of Nasaud (Transylvania)1866 - Birth of Gheorghe Bogdan-Duica, literary historian, member of the Romanian Academy (d. September 21, 1934)1891 - Birth of poet Aron Cotrus (d. November 1, 1961)1907 - Birth of painter Ion Popescu Negreni (d. October 28, 2001)1913 - Birth of doctor Ioan Jak Rene Juvara, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. February 18, 1996)1919 - Leading Council of Transylvania adopts reorganization into counties (23 counties) and appoints prefects for all these, plus three prefects for the towns of Arad, Cluj and Sibiu1920 - Birth of Francis Pacurariu, poet, novelist and essayist (d. 1998)1924 - Birth of physicist Victor Mercea, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. June 29, 1987)1928 - Birth of composer Tiberiu Olah (d. October 2, 2002)1933 - Birth of Ion Baiesu, screenwriter, novelist, playwright and publicist (d. September 21, 1992)1956 - Birth of Adrian Romcescu, pop singer, composer1958 - Death of Doctor Simion Iagnov, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. April 13, 1892)1970 - Birth of Sanda Ladosi, pop music singer1990 - Establishment of the Association of Ex-Political Detainees in Romania, Agerpres informs.