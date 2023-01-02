 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

JANUARY 2 IN HISTORY

1529 - Radu de la Afumati /Radu of Afumati, ruler of Wallachia (1522-1529), is killed together with his son Vlad, at Ramnicu Valcea

1816 - Birth of physician and botanist Anastasie Fatu, member and vice-president of the Romanian Academic Society (d. March 3, 1886)
1853 - Establishment of the School of minor surgery at Bucharest's Filantropia Hospital
1859 - Opening of Romanian National Pedagogical Institute of Nasaud (Transylvania)
1866 - Birth of Gheorghe Bogdan-Duica, literary historian, member of the Romanian Academy (d. September 21, 1934)
1891 - Birth of poet Aron Cotrus (d. November 1, 1961)
1907 - Birth of painter Ion Popescu Negreni (d. October 28, 2001)
1913 - Birth of doctor Ioan Jak Rene Juvara, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. February 18, 1996)
1919 - Leading Council of Transylvania adopts reorganization into counties (23 counties) and appoints prefects for all these, plus three prefects for the towns of Arad, Cluj and Sibiu
1920 - Birth of Francis Pacurariu, poet, novelist and essayist (d. 1998)
1924 - Birth of physicist Victor Mercea, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. June 29, 1987)
1928 - Birth of composer Tiberiu Olah (d. October 2, 2002)
1933 - Birth of Ion Baiesu, screenwriter, novelist, playwright and publicist (d. September 21, 1992)
1956 - Birth of Adrian Romcescu, pop singer, composer
1958 - Death of Doctor Simion Iagnov, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. April 13, 1892)
1970 - Birth of Sanda Ladosi, pop music singer
1990 - Establishment of the Association of Ex-Political Detainees in Romania, Agerpres informs.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.