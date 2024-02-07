Subscription modal logo Premium

Jaqueline Cristian and Andreea Mitu, through to Transylvania Open doubles semi-finals

Transylvania Open

Romanian pair Jaqueline Cristian/Andreea Mitu qualified for the semi-finals of the doubles event of the Transylvania Open tennis tournament, with a total prize money of USD 267,082, after defeating number two seeds Viktoria Hruncakova (Slovakia) and Alexandra Panova (Russia) 6-4, 4-6, 10-7 at the BT Arena in Cluj-Napoca on Wednesday.

Jaqueline Cristian and Andreea Mitu won after one hour and 36 minutes at the only WTA 250 tournament in Romania.

The Romanians secured a cheque worth USD 4,140 and 98 WTA doubles points.

In the penultimate round, Cristian and Mitu will face the winners of Caty McNally/Asia Muhammad (USA) - Ingrid Gamarra Martins (Brazil)/Iana Sizikova (Russia/N.3).

