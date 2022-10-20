Jaqueline Cristian, Monica Niculescu qualify for semifinals of doubles event in Rouen (WTA)

Romanian pair Jaqueline Cristian/Monica Niculescu qualified for the semifinals of the doubles event of the WTA 125 tennis tournament in Rouen (France), which provides total prizes of 115,000 euros, on Thursday, after defeating, 6-2, 7-6 (5) by the pair Viktorija Golubic (Switzerland)/Xinyun Han (China).

The Romanians won after one hour and 34 minutes of playing against the number three seeds.

Jaqueline Cristian and Monica Niculescu won thus a cheque worth 1,210 euros and 57 WTA points in doubles for reaching this far in the competition, and in the penultimate act they will face the couple Misaki Doi (Japan)/Oksana Kalashnikova (Georgia). AGERPRES