Jaqueline Cristian qualifies for second round of WTA 1,000 tennis tournament in Madrid

The Romanian tennis player Jaqueline Cristian qualified for the second round of the WTA 1,000 tournament in Madrid, with total prizes of 7,679,965 euros, on Wednesday, after defeating the Polish Magdalena Frech, 7-5, 6-2, told Agerpres.

Jaqueline Cristian (25 years old, no. 73 in the WTA), coming from the qualifiers, won her third consecutive victory in Madrid, after one hour and 40 minutes.

The Romanian was led in the first set by Frech (26 years old, no. 51 in the WTA) with 5-1 in the first set, but she had a sensational comeback, saved four set points and won 7-5, after six consecutive sets. In the second act, Jaqueline Cristian won clearly, 6-2.

Jaqueline Cristian had also defeated Frech in their first encounter, in 2017, in the semifinals in Braunschweig, 1-6, 7-5, 6-4.

The Romanian secured a cheque for 30,255 euros and 65 WTA points, and will play in the second round versus Czech Barbora Krejcikova (28 years old, no. 27 in the WTA).

Romania now has three players in the second round in Madrid, Sorana Cirstea, who will meet Filipina Alexandra Eala, Irina Begu, who will face the American Madison Keys, and Jaqueline Cristian.