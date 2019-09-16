Jean-Francois Zygel: Concert I will play in front of Romanian Athenaeum is musical transcript of Bucharest

Composer and improvisational pianist Jean-Francois Zygel stated that he desires for the show that he will play on Wednesday in the square of the George Enescu Festival to be a "musical transcript of the city of Bucharest".

He will play together with Damian Draghici. The improvisational concert, which will take place in front of the Romanian Athenaeum is called "The Music of Bucharest".

"One year ago I spent one day in Bucharest, I read books about the city, certain places I know because I saw images on the internet or read in books about them (...) I want to take advantage of each moment to see Bucharest and in order to show, the day after tomorrow, a concert that is the musical portrait of Bucharest. I will use everything I see to offer this experience to the public. It's the musical transcript of Bucharest," Jean-Francois Zygel said on Monday, in a press conference, at the French Institute of Bucharest.

Jean-Francois Zygel is so passionate about his art that, sometimes, he prefers to answer questions with small piano improvisations rather than words. He confessed that on Sunday, when coming to Romania, he improvised on piano together with the French ambassador in Bucharest, Michele Ramis, at a reception.

"Beethoven improvised his entire life. One year before he died, he still had improvisation concerts. Liszt was a composer and improviser, Bach improvised and composed, Mozart improvised and composed. (...) Composition is kept for eternity, while improvisation is a creation of the moment," he pointed out.

Furthermore, the artist claimed that improvisation also means his connection to the public and stated that there is a lot of work behind something that looks like child's play.

Zygel included, in his schedule on Monday, a masterclass in improvisation at the National Music University in Bucharest and addressed to young musicians, and on Tuesday, starting 19:30, he will hold a cine-concert with live improvisation on piano, "The Phantom of the Opera/Le Fantôme de l'Opéra" in the Elvire Popesco Hall of the French Institute of Bucharest. Wednesday, from 19:30, he will hold the "Music of Bucharest" improvisation concert together with Damian Draghici (pan pipes), on the stage of the George Enescu Festival Square.