The "Viennese Christmas" concert, one of the representative musical events during the winter holidays, in the performance of the Johann Strauss Ensemble orchestra, led by conductor Russel McGregor, will take place at the Palace Hall on Thursday, from 20:00, told Agerpres.

With a unique repertoire made up of classical music works belonging to the greatest composers of all time, waltzes or famous opera arias, the typical Austrian sound, the virtuosity of the musicians and the fine moments of humour represent the guarantee of an unforgettable show, informs the salapalatului.ro website.

The attraction of the concerts performed by the Austrian orchestra is also due to the magnetism of Russel McGregor, conductor and first soloist, owner of a violin made by Carlo Giuseppe Testore in 1697, the "younger sister" of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's famous viola.

Tickets can be found in electronic format at www.salapalatului.ro and physically at Sala Palatului ticket office.

The organisers say that after 20:15, access to the theatre will not be allowed. After the start of the show, access is only allowed during the first two breaks between acts, and the seats lose their validity. The value of the purchased tickets is not returned and no exceptions are made except according to legal regulations.