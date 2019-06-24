 
     
Joint Foreign Affairs Committees: Declaration for endorsing new Gov't in Chisinau

The Senate's and the Deputies' Chamber's Foreign Affairs Committees approved on Monday a draft declaration on endorsing the new Government in Chisinau and the commitment for the European journey of the Republic of Moldova.

The vote was unanimous, namely 18 votes "in favour."

The declaration will be submitted to the vote of the joint plenary meeting of Parliament.

The state of play in the Republic of Moldova will be debated in a common meeting of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, as decided on 11 June by the Joint Standing Bureaus of the two Chambers.

"The Save Romania Union (USR) requested the Joint Standing Bureau for both the Deputies' Chamber and the Senate, in a joint meeting, to debate the state of play in the Republic of Moldova, a tense situation, and come up with a declaration," USR deputy Cristian Pruna announced on 11 June.

