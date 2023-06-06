Joint Statement of Bucharest Nine leaders: We strongly support Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic aspirations

The leaders of the countries of the Bucharest Nine have issued a joint statement supporting Ukraine's NATO membership "once conditions allow it".

Ukraine is an integral part of the Euro-Atlantic area and its security is interconnected with that of the Allies. We strongly support Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic aspirations and reiterate the Bucharest 2008 decisions under which Ukraine will become a NATO member, reads the document signed by the Heads of State and Government of Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and the Slovak Republic.

In this regard, the signatories voice their "hope" that political relations with Ukraine will be raised "to a new level" at the NATO Summit in Vilnius and that "a new political direction will be launched leading to Ukraine's NATO membership, once conditions allow it".

We will continue our support for Ukraine along this path, and as a means of preventing a repetition of Russia's aggression. We encourage Ukraine to continue its reforms in accordance with all the principles of the the Charter on a Distinctive Partnership between the NATO and Ukraine. We acknowledge that reforms are essential to promote Ukraine's progress towards EU and NATO membership. We will continue our efforts to assess and adapt NATO's approach to Russia, say the leaders who met at the B9 Summit in Bratislava.

They "fully" recognise, in the Declaration, the strategic importance of the Baltic Sea, Black Sea and Western Balkans regions for the Alliance. We will continue to strengthen NATO's support for Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia and the Republic of Moldova in order to consolidate their integrity and resilience against any malign influence. In this regard, we commend the Republic of Moldova for its efforts to maintain stability and advance reforms along the European path.

The leaders of the nine states also reaffirm their "unwavering support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders".

This is the only way to restore peace and rule-based order in Europe. We condemn in the strongest possible terms the brutal, unjustified and illegal war against Ukraine. Ukraine has a legitimate right to defend itself against this aggression, in accordance with international law, including the UN Charter. Russia must cease its continued attacks on the Ukrainian population and civilian infrastructure, the deportation of children and sexual violence in the conflict, the signatories of the Joint Statement stress.AGERPRES