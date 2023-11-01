Jordi Savall to perform at Bucharest Early Music Festival, Nov 2 - Dec 5, as special guest

The 18th edition of the Old Music Festival will take place between November 2 and December 5, with the special guest of this edition being the famous Spanish violist, conductor and composer Jordi Savall, told Agerpres.

According to organisers, the festival will start on Thursday, at 19:00hrs, at the Royal Drawing Room (National Art Museum of Romania), with a harpsichord solo by Alexander von Heissen.

The artist will perform one of the " Bach's absolute masterpieces" in terms of harpsichord - "Goldberg Variations (BWV 988)." The work is special both because of its special beauty and because of the architecture similar in structure to that of a Rubik's cube.

The second concert in the festival will take place on November 4 at the Auditorium Hall, and will offer a "preview" of the harmonies of the music of Rome in the 1600s in the company of Simone Valerotonda and the trio I Bassifondi Italia .

During the five weeks of concerts, the public will be in the company of early music elite from Europe and Romania.

The special guest of this edition is Jordi Savall, a major personality of early music who marked the last half of the century through his interpretative activity and through his fervent efforts to rediscover some lost or forgotten musical treasures.

Together with the Hesperion XXI ensemble, founded by Jordi Savall in 1974, he will perform works by D. Ortiz, G. Sanz, P. Guerrero, A. Martin y Coll, Fr. Correa de Arauxoale, where the sounds of the "old world" merge with those of the "new world."

During the festival, the following will perform: harpsichordist Alexander von Heizen (Germany), Francois Lazarevitch and Les Musiciens de Saint-Julien (France), Simone Vallerotonda and the trio I Bassifondi (Italy), Mira Glodeanu and the Semper ensemble (France/Romania) , Martyna Pastuszka & {oh!} Orkiestra (Poland), Elisabeth Seitz and the Nuovo aspetto ensemble (Germany), the Fonte di Gioia ensemble (Romania), the Semper ensemble (Romania), Filotheu the Monk and the choir "Melos paisian" (Romania).

The concerts of the festival will take place at the following venues: the Royal Drawing Room and the Auditorium Hall (National Art Museum of Romania), the Radio Hall and the Church of St John the Russian.

Tickets can be purchased from the physical Eventim network or online: https://tinyurl.com/FMVB2023

The festival playbill can be found at: https://earlymusic.ro/

Organised by the Antiqva Association, the Bucharest Early Music Festival is dedicated to early European music, from mediaeval pieces to Renaissance, Baroque, Byzantine music, going all the way to the early music of the peoples of the Mediterranean basin and the Orient. The event tries to highlight the topicality and freshness of ancient musical works, in an always fresh and original manner, with its slogan being: "Discover the novelty of early music."

AGERPRES is a media partner of the festival.