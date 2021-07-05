JULY 5 IN HISTORY: 1941 - World War II: 1st and 4th Mixed Brigades of the Romanian Army liberate Cernauti

1484 - The Siege of Chilia. The Chilia Noua citadel, founded by Stephan the Great in 1479 on the left bank of the Danube's Chilia Branch, was surrounded and sieged by Ottoman forces; after a nine-day defence mounted by a garrison commanded by chief magistrates Ivanco and Maxim, the citadel surrendered.

1824 - Death of Brasov archpriest of Brasov Radu Tempea, director of the Romanian Orthodox schools of Transylvania (1796-1808). (b. February 9, 1768)

1880 - Birth of actor Constantin Tanase, one of the fathers and foremost members of the variety theater scene in the inter-war years. (d. August 29, 1945)

1930 - Birth of musicologist Ada Brumaru. (d. July 7, 2008)

1936 - Death of writer and translator Cezar Papacostea, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy. (b. November 11, 1886)

1941 - World War II: 1st and 4th Mixed Brigades of the Romanian Army liberate Cernauti.

1958 - Birth, in Curtea de Arges, of visual artist Teodor Vescu.

1996 - Official visit of President Ion Iliescu to the Republic of Moldova. Signing of the Treaty of Judiciary Assistance between Romania and the Republic of Moldova.

2003 - Inauguration of Romanian General Consulate in Sankt Petersburg.

