June 1/ 200 children, invited by Margareta Royal Foundation to visit Elisabeta Palace, Savarsin Royal estate

The children supported through the social projects of the Margareta of Romania Royal Foundation will be welcomed at the Elisabeta Palace in Bucharest by Princess Sofia, as well as at the Savarsin royal estate, in western Arad County, on Thursday, June 1, the cultural experience offered to the little ones including creative workshops at the Dimitrie Gusti National Village Museum in Bucharest, nearby the Elisabeta Palace, and the National Museum of Romanian Literature.

According to a press release from FRMR, sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, to mark International Children's Day, the Royal Foundation has prepared a series of unique experiences this year for more than 200 children beneficiaries of social services at the Generatii Community Centre in Bucharest, the Florian Cristescu Community Development Association Generatii centres of Turnu Magurele, International Aid Diaconia Association of Brasov, Oaza Copiilor Center of Arad, Caritas Metropolitan Greek-Catholic Center of Blaj, as well as the Special Fund for Children and Aid for Refugees programme, held in Bucharest .

The children invited to the Elisabeta Palace will have the opportunity to learn about the history of this place, in a guided tour through the spaces full of meanings and history, and also to admire the collection of contemporary art creations. Together with Princess Sofia, they will go through the Royal Childhood photo exhibition, located in the courtyard of the Elisabeta Palace, which marks moments in time from the life of the little princesses.

At the invitation of the National Museum of Romanian Literature, some of the children will participate in workshops exploring the building and the works of Romanian authors, film screenings and moments of magic, dedicated to them in particular. And the others will take part in a tour of the Dimitrie Gusti National Village Museum and in creative modeling or DIY workshops.

On the same day, 60 children from the Generatii centres in Arad and Blaj are expected to visit the Savarsin royal domain, to enjoy the attractions of the park and the Royal Village.

Currently, the Royal Foundation carries out programmes aimed at preventing school dropout among disadvantaged children, through the national projects Generatii centres and the Special Fund for Children, as well as Aid for Refugees, a project that supports children and their families arriving from Ukraine.