June 1st comes with new relaxation measures

Several restrictions on indoor activities are going to be lifted starting Tuesday, June 1. It is also possible to give up wearing a protective mask under certain conditions, and the number of participants in public and private events will be unlimited if everyone is vaccinated against COVID-19.

Cultural, artistic and entertainment activities can be organized from June 1 outdoors with up to 1000 participants, depending on the local incidence of infections. However, those present must have completed the vaccination schedule for at least 10 days or have a negative result on a test to detect coronavirus infection, PCR or rapid, or proof of recovery after going through the disease.

Private events - weddings, baptisms or festive meals - can take place with up to 70 people in open spaces and 50 indoors.

Sports competitions - Spectator participation is allowed up to 25% of the maximum capacity of the space, whether open or closed.

Gymnasiums, fitness rooms and swimming pools resume their activity at a maximum capacity of 70%.

In all these cases, the number of participants is no longer limited if all those present are vaccinated.

Also from June 1, the occupancy rate of accommodation in seaside resorts will increase by up to 85%, and activity in bars, clubs or discos will be allowed overnight for vaccinated people at a capacity of 50%. Vaccination also allows the waiver of the protective mask in offices or spaces where no more than five employees work.