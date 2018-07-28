 
     
June's unemployment rate - 3.48pct, lowest in past 26 years

The unemployment rate was 3.48pct at the end of June, at the same level as in the previous month, for the second consecutive month being the lowest value of the unemployment rate in the last 26 years, according to the data released on Monday by the National Agency for Employment (ANOFM). 


Compared to June of the previous year, the unemployment rate decreased by 0.69 percentage points. 

"The downward trend of the unemployment rate is accentuated during the summer months, being influenced by the increase in the number of persons employed for a specified period in sectors of the economy with seasonal activity (construction, agriculture, services, etc.)," the ANOFM representatives say.

The total number of the unemployed at the end of June was 304,361. The number of the jobless people receiving unemployed benefits fell by 4,343. Also, the number of job seekers receiving no unemployment benefits went down by 4,718 compared to the previous month. 

Most unemployed persons were aged between 40 and 49 years (89,365), followed by those aged 30-39 years (59,473), over 55 years (59,401), at the opposite end being between those aged 25-29 years (18,514). 

Regarding the structure of unemployment by level of education, the unemployed people with no education and those with primary education have the highest share in the total number of the unemployed registered with the ANOFM (35.79pct). The unemployed with secondary school education represent 32.11pct of the total registered unemployed, and those with university studies - 4.67pct.

