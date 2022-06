Romanian rhythmic gymnast Amalia Lica won the gold medal in the junior club finals on Thursday, at the 2022 European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Tel Aviv, with 30.100 points.

Lica bettered in the final rankings Polish Liliana Lewinska (29.100) and Azerbaijani Kamila Gafarova (28.550).Christina Dragan won the bronze in the junior ball final with 30.700 points.Romania won the silver medal on Wednesday in the junior team competition.