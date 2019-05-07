Junior leading party urges people not to vote in referendum

National leader of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), minor at rule, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said Tuesday that his party's recommendation is "not to vote" in the May 26 referendum on justice, "not to play into the hands" of President Klaus Iohannis.

"Everyone, after all, is free to do whatever he or she sees fit, but given the circumstances, it is clear that our recommendation is not to vote in this referendum in order not to play the into the president's hands," Tariceanu said on Tuesday at the end of a convention of the ALDE Executive Political Bureau.

According to Tariceanu, the May 26 referendum "is not a matter of real consultation."

"Many colleagues have asked me how to proceed with the referendum. I told them that, in my opinion, this is practically a diversion through which the president tries to enter the presidential race campaigning earlier. Second, the questions are something like 'Do you need oxygen in order to breathe?' Yes, the obvious answer can only be one, so it is not a matter of real consultation, so it is an attempt to divert the debate that should have been focused on Europe's issues. Romania needs to be more aware that it is a member of the EU (...) We have to change our attitude towards the EU, to understand that we have shared rights and responsibilities as well," added Tariceanu.