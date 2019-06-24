JusMin Birchall on Baia de Arama adopted girl: I will never tolerate such abuse

Justice Minister Ana Birchall has said on Monday that she will discuss with interim Attorney General Bogdan Licu and the magistrates of the Justice Crime Investigation Section (SIIJ) for "gestures" like those in the case of the adopted girl from Baia de Arama should not be repeated.

"I am sorry to have witnessed such a thing. It is unacceptable. I will never tolerate such abuse. I understand the existence of an ongoing investigation has been confirmed. From my point of view, I would like that never again in Romania," Birchall said upon entering the headquarters of the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM).

Asked if the girl had been declared wanted by the Border Police, Birchall said she did not know, but she would offer the press details as soon as she was informed.

"We are interested in Sorina being safe. It is the only thing that interests me at this moment. I will speak with the interim attorney general and my colleagues at the special sections, I may speak in the country as well so that such gestures should not repeat," she explained.

Birchall said it would be "natural" for the girl to stay in Romania until the legality of the adoption procedure was cleared.

Police officers of the Criminal Investigation Service with the Mehedinti County Police Inspectorate, accompanied by a prosecutor with the Prosecutor's Office of the Craiova Court of Appeal, last Friday morning stormed the house of a family in Baia de Arama to apprehend an 8-year-old girl entrusted for adoption to a US couple with Romanian citizenship.