JusMin Birchall, on CSM president's demarche to notify CCR: I guarantee you I observed law

Minister of Justice Ana Birchall said on Wednesday, in connection with the move of president of the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM) Lia Savonea, to notify the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) about a legal conflict, that all she did had been to comply with the law.

"I will react legally and constitutionally. I guarantee you that in my capacity as Minister of Justice I didn't do anything else but observe the law, but because I did not receive this request in writing, allow me to take a look at it and I will I formulate a point of view," Birchall stated at the seat of the Ministry of Justice.CSM president Lia Savonea on Tuesday denounced in a press statement the "unprecedented crisis" within the institution generated by the lack of a quorum at the plenary sessions, while also announcing that she would notify the CCR about a legal conflict of a constitutional nature generated by the actions of the Minister of Justice, Ana Birchall, whom she accuses of "serious interference with the prosecutors' activity" and "actions that undermine the authority of the CSM."