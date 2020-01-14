JusMin: Bogdan Licu - the only candidate selected for first deputy prosecutor general interview

Interim general prosecutor Bogdan Licu is the only candidate selected for the interview for the office of first deputy general prosecutor, the Ministry of Justice announced on Tuesday.

According to the list published on the Website of the Ministry of Justice, Bogdan Licu will have his interview for the office of first deputy general prosecutor of the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice (PICCJ) on January 20. Maria Magdalena Militaru runs for the office of deputy general prosecutor of the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Bucharest Court of Appeal, with her interview scheduled on the same date.Prosecutors Dragos Cojocariu, Adriana Denisa Cristodor and Romulus Dan Varga will have interviews for the office of chief of the Section for criminal investigations and criminalistics of the PICCJ, again on January 20.Prosecutors Marius Museanu, Ionel Corbu, Catalin Ranco Pitu, Paul Truica, Grigore Catalin Popescu and Florin Daniel Casuneanu have been selected for the interview for the office of chief of the Military Prosecutors' Office Section of the PICCJ, scheduled on January 27 and 28.Ioana Bogdana Albani, Oana Daniela Patu, Teodor Nita and Oana Schmidt-Haineala will have interviews on January 20 for the office of chief-prosecutor of DIICOT - Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism.On January 30, prosecutors Gabriela Popa, Madalina Scarlat and Elena Hach will have interviews for the office of deputy chief-prosecutor of DNA - National Anti-corruption Directorate.Constantin Claudiu Dumitrescu was selected for the interview for the chief of the Section for corruption-related crimes with the DNA, with the interview to take place on January 31, and Silviu Paul Dumitriu was selected for the office of chief of the Section for combating corruption with the DNA."The files of the prosecutors sent through the post office and/or courier until 30.12.2019, 12.00 pm, but reach the Human Resources Department of the Ministry of Justice after this date, will be analyzed according to the applicable legal grounds, with the list of prosecutors who meet the participation criteria and the list of prosecutors who were rejected to be published, if the case," specified the Ministry of Justice.The candidates who were selected for the interview will have 30 minutes to support their project and 60 minutes to answer questions related to the project