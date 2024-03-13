JusMin Gorghiu on fugitive Catalin Chereches: Once brought, he will serve his sentence

The Minister of Justice, Alina Gorghiu, officially announced on Wednesday that a court in Munich decided the handover of fugitive Catalin Chereches and gave assurances that he will serve his five-year sentence in a penitentiary in Romania.

"This afternoon, we were officially informed by the justice in Germany that another fugitive with a famous name, namely Catalin Chereches, will be handed over. The court in Munich decided to hand him over to Romania, as a result of the steps taken by the Romanian state. I thank all the Romanian authorities involved in this procedure and all the authorities and institutions outside Romania, especially Germany, because it has been proven once again that the level of judicial cooperation in criminal matters with Germany is exceptional. (... ) I make it clear that almost four months have passed since the final conviction of Catalin Chereches and from the moment he decided to flee Romania. From that moment, he and his team tried all kinds of tricks to escape from serving the sentence. (...) I remind you that his lawyers exercised extraordinary means of attack in order to make it difficult, to delay the surrender procedure", Gorghiu told a press conference at the Ministry Justice.

Answering a question, Alina Gorghiu gave assurances that, once brought to the country, Catalin Chereches will serve his sentence in a penitentiary in Romania.

"I confirm the fact that, once brought to the penitentiary system, he will remain in the Romanian penitentiary system and, if I am not mistaken, he has a five-year sentence. He will serve the sentence he received from the Romanian justice in the penitentiary system in Romania. It's something I'm absolutely convinced of," she said.

She emphasized that judicial cooperation with other states is very important, as is the case with Italy, given that between 15 and 20 percent of the number of requests made by Romania to the Italian state are still rejected by the Italian courts.