JusMin Ion: Parliamentary committee to look at magistrates' pensions

Justice Minister Stelian Ion announced on Wednesday evening on broadcaster Antena 3 that a parliamentary committee will look at the situation of the magistrates' pensions.

"We know that there are some [Constitutional] Court rulings - good, bad - we must take into account. If one pushes for completely scrapping military or judicial special pensions, the matter risks winding up before the Constitutional Court, which is exactly what happened. That is why I wouldn't want us to come up with such variants, but to first discuss them with the beneficiaries of those special service pensions and hammer out solutions following discussions held in Parliament. As regards the pensions of the magistrates, a parliamentary committee will be set up to look at this matter," Stelian Ion declared.