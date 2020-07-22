JusMin Predoiu, ambassador Zuckerman on digitisation solutions used by US justice systems

The fight against financial crimes, cybercrime, human trafficking, and also the digitisation of the Justice system were among the topics addressed on Wednesday by the Romanian Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu and his guest, the US ambassador in Bucharest, Adrian Zuckerman, a release by the Ministry of Justice reads.

The working meeting between Predoiu and Zuckerman was part of the institutional cooperation between the Ministry of Justice and the US Embassy in Bucharest, the release adds.

"The Ministry of Justice continues its efforts to coagulate a broader internal and external interinstitutional front to combat trafficking in human beings and organised crime and to empower any institutional resources and expertise in this field. We are also interested in the solutions and digitisation models already used in the United States justice systems and other Western democracies. The sector of private companies, including Romanian companies, has an important expertise in this field and must be considered in a public-private partnership for the digitisation of the Ministry of Justice, but also of subordinate institutions, the Public Prosecution Service, but also of the public judicial service. Digital solutions need to be integrated so that institutions can communicate and cooperate digitally without barriers and bottlenecks," said Catalin Predoiu, at the end of his meeting with the US ambassador.