JusMin Predoiu: Amendment of Justice laws - in public debate until March 31, 2021

Justice Minister, Catalin Predoiu, announced the start of the public debate, to last until March 31, 2021, of the proposals to amend the Justice laws - Law 303/2004 regarding the status of judges and prosecutors, Law 304/2004 regarding judicial organization and Law 317/2004 regarding the Supreme Council of Magistracy.

Predoiu mentioned on Wednesday, in a conference at the Justice Ministry headquarters, that among the amendment brought are the disbanding of the Section for Investigation of Crimes in Justice, bringing professional criteria in the selection process of magistrates - elimination of appointment without competition, elimination of the anticipated pensioning scheme for magistrates, reinforcing the principle of independence of prosecutors in judicial activity and elimination of restrictions in what regards the freedom of expression of magistrates.