JusMin Predoiu asks prosecutors to boost human trafficking investigations

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Catalin Predoiu

On Monday, Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu asked Attorney General Gabriela Scutea and head of the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crome and Terrorism (DIICOT) Giorgiana Hosu, to continue to boost prosecutors investigating the phenomenon of human trafficking.

According to a press statement of the Ministry of Justice released on Monday, at the request of the minister an institutional meeting took place of Predoiu, Scutea and Hosu, with intensifying the fight against human trafficking and organised crime featuring on the agenda.

The meeting was part of regular consultations that the minister of justice has conducted on this matter with the interim attorney general and later with the attorney general since taking office at the end of 2019.

