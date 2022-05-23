JusMin Predoiu, Danish counterpart Tesfaye on convicted persons' transfer

Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu had a meeting on Monday, in online format, with his Denmark counterpart Mattias Tesfaye, at his request, aimed at strengthening the bilateral dialogue in the field of Justice, with a focus on the transfer of convicted persons, a press release by the MJ sent to AGERPRES reads.

The two ministers pointed out that optimizing and speeding up the procedures for the transfer of convicted persons are priorities of the designated technical groups, their activity falling under the European legislative framework, in particular Framework Decision 2002/584/JHA on the European arrest warrant and Framework Decision 2008/909/JHA on the application of the principle of mutual recognition to judicial decisions in criminal matters.

During the discussions, the source said, the Danish side expressed its confidence in the progress line of the Romanian penitentiary system, especially in relation to the Calendar of measures assumed by Romania for the resolution of the carceral overcrowding and the detention conditions, in the execution of the pilot-decision Rezmives and others against Romania.

The Romanian side proposed to extend the bilateral dialogue to other topics, such as the progress made in Romania under the CVM from the perspective of the European evaluations in the future CVM reports and the Rule of Law Mechanism, the two parties agreeing on a new bilateral meeting in the next period, including on these topics.

"The Ministry of Justice continues its methodical steps to present the progress made by Romania within the CVM and to improve the conditions in prisons, following the application of the Rezmives programme. We are doing this work in dialogue with both the European Commission and the EU Member States, because our strategy is twofold, to support inside the institutions in the judiciary to make progress under the CVM, on the one hand, and to present these results at external, European level. The effect of such steps would be multiplied if, together with the efforts of the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on this line, the direct approaches of the Superior Council of Magistracy, of the associations of magistrates, and on the path of parliamentary diplomacy were conjugated. We all have the interest in Romania being removed from the CVM monitoring and joining the Schengen area," Catalin Predoiu was quoted as saying in the press release.